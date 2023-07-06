Raising awareness of adoption needs for children with disabilities

Adoption Central England (ACE) is actively seeking parents to provide nurturing care for children with disabilities or developmental disorders.

With the news that Paralympian Ellie Simmonds was adopted as a baby, a spotlight is being shone on the challenges that children with disabilities face in waiting for adoption. Latest data shows that children with a disability wait an average of nine months longer to be adopted, compared to children without a disability.

Sometimes it is uncertain what health or developmental challenges a child may have. For example, they may have a chromosome disorder, heart condition, physical disability or a genetic condition which impacts their development. Children waiting for adoption are likely to also have experienced some level of trauma due to early life experiences and would need support in working through this. But with the right care, all children have the potential to feel happy, healthy and safe.

ACE is looking for adopters who are able to accept and understand the uncertainties that come with adopting a child with additional health needs, and who are committed to help their child develop and succeed at their own pace. Adoptive parents are not on their own – the support provided by ACE is a crucial part of the service. ACE is a certified Dyadic Developmental Psychotherapy (DDP) practice, and has a specialist therapeutic team that will help parents increase their understanding and empathy of the impact of their child’s early trauma and the need to build safe trusting long term relationships.

Other support that ACE can provide includes adoptive family events, training events and support groups for parents and young people. ACE can also provide specialist support and signposting to other services, depending on the child and the family’s individual needs. Find out about the support available for adoptive families.

People from all areas of the community can adopt – it doesn’t matter if you are married or single, in or out of work, or what your race, religion or sexuality is. What does matter is your attitude – you will need plenty of patience, humour and energy, and a determination to give a child or children the support that will really make a difference to their lives.

ACE welcomes applications from prospective adoptive families living in Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull. ACE follows the national criteria for adoption, which include being legally resident in the UK for 1 year prior to adopting, being over 21 years old and being financially able to provide for the child’s needs. Read the full list of criteria.

Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children & Families, said:

“Every child deserves a secure and loving home, and we are looking for determined and understanding people looking to adopt. Although there can be additional challenges with adopting a child with a disability, the support provided by ACE is outstanding and tailored to the specific needs of both the child and the parents.

“Many children with disabilities have already found their forever homes through ACE, but more families are needed to ensure that we can match the right family with the right child. If adoption is something you have thought about, please get in touch for a chat. Who knows – your new family member may already be waiting for you.”

For further information about adopting through Adoption Central England visit the ACE website or call 0300369 0556.