Share your views on housing-related support in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) wants to hear from anyone interested in housing-related support (HRS)services.

The views and opinions of anyone who has used the service, who knows someone who does or those who want to find out more are being gathered through a consultation which is open until August 11, 2023.

This is an opportunity for individuals to have a say on how services will be offered in the future.

The aim of the service is to improve people's lives by promoting independent living and encouraging individuals to enhance their existing skills and abilities. The services provided can be classified as either accommodation-based or floating support. Accommodation-based HRS is where temporary housing and short-term support are delivered together. Floating support is for people in their own accommodation or temporary accommodation and the support floats with them.

The service supports individuals aged 16 and above in multiple ways, including helping them maintain independence, good health, and overall well-being. It places a strong emphasis on creating a safe environment within their homes and local communities, while also offering assistance in effective budgeting and understanding tenancies. Additionally, it facilitates participation in training, education, and obtaining paid work, promoting financial stability and self-sufficiency.

Rose* lives in Warwickshire and has used these services and benefitted from their support. Her story showcases how she was able to overcome challenges and achieve independence with the help she received.

Rose was pregnant with her first child when she moved from temporary housing into family accommodation, with her baby. She was reluctant to engage with support staff and appeared to be struggling to maintain her property to the required standard and manage her finances. There were concerns about her mental health and parenting skills.

Rose worked with support staff and mental health services to develop coping strategies to manage her self-harming episodes. On a practical level, Rose was helped to develop her budgeting skills and make a successful personal independence payment (PIP) application. She was helped to put in place plans to address her debts and improve both home and personal cleanliness and hygiene. Through face-to-face support and encouragement, Rose addressed her emotional well-being and employment prospects and has now completed her Maths and English GCSEs.

Rose now has her own council property and has been able to demonstrate that with the right support she can focus on moving towards a brighter future for her and her child. She said the fact that somebody was walking beside her and not giving up on her was the best support she could ever have received.

The Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health, Cllr Margaret Bell highlighted the significance of Rose's story, she said: “Rose’s story shows us how accessing these services can greatly improve quality life and progress towards independence and personal growth.

“As we undertake this consultation to redesign services within a reduced budget, our focus remains on those in the greatest need and on providing support that effectively prevents the need for further care services. We seek to inform Warwickshire residents about the proposed service changes and invite their valuable input."

How to have Your Say - how to take part

You can put forward your views either individually or as part of a group in the following ways:

Complete the online survey online at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/redesign-of-housing-related-support-services/

You can also respond in writing to: Warwickshire County Council, Housing Related Support Consultation, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or by emailing peoplestrategyandcommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk.

If you need easy-read information and questions, please get in touch using the contact information below.

If you need assistance in completing the survey online, or if you need information in another language or format, please get in touch using the contact information below and we will arrange help.

A paper version of this survey is available - please request this by telephone or email (contact details below) and we shall send one out to you.

If you have any queries or need any help or advice about the consultation, please email peoplestrategyandcommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk or telephone Warwickshire County Council Customer Service Centre on 01926 410410 and they will direct you to the Maintaining & Promoting Independence Team for support.

*name has been changed