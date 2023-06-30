Barnardo's to lead SENDIASS in Warwickshire   Empowering Families and Supporting Children and Young People 

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce that effective from July 1, 2023, Barnardo's, the UK’s largest children’s charity, has been appointed as the new service provider for the Warwickshire SENDIASS (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Information, Advice, and Support Service).

SENDIASS is a vital service that empowers parents, carers, and young people by providing essential information, impartial advice, and expert guidance regarding the legal aspects of SEND support. The service plays a pivotal role in ensuring that parent carers and young people are empowered and fully understand their rights and responsibilities in relation to the Code of Practice, thus enabling them to make informed decisions and actively participate in their SEND journey.

With a shared commitment to providing exceptional support to families and promoting the well-being of children and young people, Barnardo’s is well-positioned to seamlessly continue the essential work of SENDIASS, building on the strong foundation laid by KIDS, the previous provider.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, expressed appreciation for the importance of the SENDIASS service in Warwickshire.

“The council has worked closely with both Kids and Barnardo's to ensure a smooth transition of the service and to support the families currently being assisted. “I would like to express my thanks to all individuals, staff members, and partners who have contributed to the success of the SENDIASS service over the last few years. Your dedication and support have played a pivotal role in empowering countless families and making a positive impact in the lives of children and young people with special educational needs.” “Looking ahead, the council is confident that Barnardo's will continue to provide a high-quality service to meet the needs of Warwickshire families.”

Jarvia Blake, Barnardo’s Interim Assistant Director of Children Services in Midlands South said:

“Barnardo’s was founded over 150 years ago to ensure that no child is turned away from the help they need. We are delighted to be delivering the SENDIASS service to improve outcomes and experiences for all children and young people with SEND in the county. This new partnership sits alongside a number of other Barnardo’s strategic partnerships across the UK, and we look forward to drawing on all the experience, learning and expertise we have gained to make a difference in Warwickshire.”

