Calling parents and carers – have your say on childcare provision

Warwickshire County Council is asking for the thoughts of parents and carers in the region who currently, or may in the future, use childcare such as childminders and day nurseries.

Childcare plays a crucial role in supporting families and ensuring the wellbeing of children. It enables parents balance work and family responsibilities, provides a stimulating environment for early childhood development and offers opportunities for children to socialise with others. However, the needs of parents and carers will differ depending on their circumstances. Through this survey, the council aims to gather valuable insights and experiences to support the future development of childcare services across the county.

Completing the survey online should take no longer than 10 minutes.

The survey aims to gather information about the different childcare people use and how they use it, as well as their future intentions. The data collected will help identify specific areas for targeted support and development of early years and childcare provision in Warwickshire. By participating in the survey, parents and carers will contribute to what is on offer in the county.

Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said:

“Childcare provision supports family wellbeing, and we value the feedback of parents and carers as we shape the future of childcare provision in Warwickshire. Getting involved in this survey will directly impact the childcare services provided to you and your family. We encourage all parents and carers, whether you currently use childcare or plan to in the future, to share your thoughts and experiences."

To have your say, please complete the survey online. The deadline for survey submissions is Friday 28 July.

More information about childcare in Warwickshire is available on our website. For support and services for families, visit our Family Information Service webpages.