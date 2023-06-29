A452 Europa Way corridor - June 2023 update

Highway improvement works are continuing on Gallows Hill (west of Europa Way / Harbury Lane roundabout) to construct a new 4-way signalised junction to connect the developments of Vistry and L&Q.

This will include works to widen the existing carriageway to incorporate new access points to the proposed residential developments, a new shared footway and cycleway facility, installation of traffic signal equipment, street lighting, signage and drainage.

The majority of the construction activities will be carried out under temporary off-peak traffic signals. However, there will be a one-way lane closure on Gallows Hill from Monday 3 July 2023 for approximately 3 weeks. There will be live traffic running Westbound (travelling from the roundabout towards Warwick Technology Park) on Gallows Hill. For traffic wanting to travel Eastbound on Gallows Hill (travelling away from Warwick), there will be a diversion route via the A425 Banbury Road and A452 Europa Way.

More details can be found on the https://one.network website.

Satellite image from Google Maps of Gallows Hill with new junction superimposed on top.

Once completed the project is expected to produce a range of benefits alongside reduced congestion, including improved journey times; increased business and retail activity in the area through improved links to Warwick and Leamington town centres; as well as improved, or maintained air quality resulting from reduced congestion and increased cycling and walking.

Apologies for any inconvenience whilst these improvements are taking place. We are working closely with the developers to minimise the traffic disruption.