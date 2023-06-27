Warwickshire Secondary Induction Day (Transition Day) postponed due to strike action

Warwickshire Secondary Induction Day (Transition Day) which was planned for Wednesday 5 July, is to be postponed until Monday 10 July where necessary.

This is due to planned strike action from National Education Union (NEU) members.

The strikes will affect some schools more than others. If schools are able to accommodate the original induction day date, they may choose to go ahead with the planned induction day. We anticipate that secondary schools will coordinate with the primary schools local to them as necessary.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “Secondary Induction Days are a great opportunity for year 6 pupils as it allows them to experience a day as a secondary school pupil.

“I’m really pleased that children can still experience them with the alternative arrangements and I urge parents and carers to get in touch with their child’s school to ensure they have all the details of the Secondary Induction Day”

Parents/carers are advised to contact their child’s school to find out when they have planned for the Secondary Induction Day (Transition Day) to take place.