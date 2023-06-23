The search is on for Warwickshire’s next Young Poet Laureate

Warwickshire County Council’s Library Service is delighted to announce that the competition to become Young Poet Laureate 2023/24 is now open.

The search is on for the county's eighth Young Poet Laureate, who will succeed Emily Hunt in the role for 2023/24.

The competition is open to anyone aged between 13 and 17 who lives and is educated in Warwickshire, and who would like to perform their own poetry to an audience. The Laureateship is a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to develop their writing skills and take part in events and activities across the county under the mentorship of a professional poet. Past Warwickshire Young Poet Laureates have performed on the radio, on film, at festivals and led their own poetry workshops.

Applications are now welcome before the deadline of 6pm on Thursday 5 October 2023. The judges will then get to work and shortlisted candidates will be notified by Thursday 26th October. They will then be invited to take part in a selection say which includes a workshop with a professional poet, a short individual interview with judges and a performance in front of an audience at a public event. This will take place at one of Warwickshire’s libraries on Saturday 4 November 2023. Please ensure when applying that you are available on this date.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: "The Young Poet Laureate initiative offers an exciting opportunity for our young people to fully immerse themselves in the world of poetry. Through reading, writing, and performing, they can really embrace the beauty of this art form.

“Over the years, Warwickshire Libraries' Laureates have ignited the imaginations of countless young minds. They have accomplished this by conducting workshops, appearing on film and radio, participating in festivals, and, most importantly, spreading the message that poetry is accessible to everyone.

“The competition is part of our wider work for a Child Friendly Warwickshire, aimed at ensuring that all young people have their voices heard and that they are safe, happy, healthy, and equipped with the right skills to thrive in life. I wholeheartedly encourage Warwickshire's young poets to seize this chance and apply for the Young Poet Laureate role.”

The Young Poet Laureate competition is run by Warwickshire Libraries and supported by Poetry on Loan, an initiative supported by Arts Council England that promotes contemporary poetry throughout public libraries in the West Midlands.

To apply, applicants need to:

Be 13-17 years old.

Live and be educated in Warwickshire.

Fill in the Application Form (available in the weblink below)

Submit three poems. One should be inspired by Warwickshire; one should be about or inspired by libraries and the third can be of your own choosing.

Submit a personal statement and explain in 250 words:

1. Why you want to be Warwickshire Libraries’ Young Poet Laureate

2. How you would promote poetry to the diverse range of people

To submit an application, or for help with any questions about the application process, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youngpoetlaureate or email libraryevents@warwickshire.gov.uk