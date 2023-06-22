Tamworth Road, Wood End - Section 90A - Proposed Road Hump

Warwickshire County Council proposes to remove an existing road hump and introduce a new road hump

Pursuant to Section 90A of the Highways Act 1980 Warwickshire County Council proposes to remove an existing road hump and introduce a new road hump, as described in the public notice below.

Scheme Overview

Public Notices

A copy of the proposed order, a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Technical Plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Harshad Solanki, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412190).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Harshad Solanki, Engineering Design Services, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to harshadsolanki@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "TAMWORTH ROAD, WOOD END". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 14 July 2023