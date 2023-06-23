A452 Kenilworth to Leamington Spa cycle route (K2L) - Section 1a

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make changes to the highway in Leamington Spa

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and the Highways Act 1980 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make the following.

A copy of the proposed order, a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Alison Kennedy, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 413950).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Alison Kennedy, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to tpu@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "K2L - Section 1a". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 21 July 2023.