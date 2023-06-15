The Warwickshire County Council (Gainsborough Drive, Calder Walk And Marlborough Drive, Leamington Spa) (20mph Speed Limit) Order 2023

Warwickshire County Council propose to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to impose a 20mph speed limit zone.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make an order, the effect of which will be to impose a 20mph speed limit zone, as described in the public notice below.

Scheme Overview

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

A copy of the proposed order, a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Technical Plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to George Westbury, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to NAME, County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Gainsborough Drive, Calder Walk 20 mph zone". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 15 June 2023.