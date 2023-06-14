Yellow heat-health alert extended for West Midlands

A yellow heat-health alert has been extended until 9am Monday 19 June for the West Midlands, including Warwickshire.

The hot weather is expected to pose challenges for vulnerable people or those who are already unwell, with the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke increasing for children, the elderly and people with long-term health conditions.

For those in high-risk groups, support from friends, family and neighbours may be critical for their safety. Public Health at Warwickshire County Council wish to issue important health advice ahead of the heat conditions expected for Warwickshire over the coming week.

Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Throughout hot spells susceptible groups, such as older people, the very young and people with long term conditions, feel the severe effects of heat more than others and it’s long been known that death rates increase in heat waves. “The greatest advice is to relax, stay cool, drink lots of cold liquids and, if you can, keep an eye on individuals you know to be at risk. “It is important to recognise the health dangers that extreme heat can bring and know the signs of heat-related illnesses to try and avert these. “Be a good neighbour, check in on friends, family and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the heat and make certain you protect yourself by taking all the required actions.”

Public Health Warwickshire has issued the following guidance to try and keep people as safe and well as possible:

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated. Older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.

If you live alone, ask a relative or friend to phone to check that you are not having difficulties during periods of extreme heat.

Stay cool indoors: Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat.

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.

Make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling.

Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings

To read about Heat Health Alerts, visit Met Office heat health alerts.