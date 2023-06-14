Register for the Young Riders webinar today!

The views of some of the county’s youngest motorcyclists will be guven chance to be aired at a new webinar.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is partnering with The National Young Rider Forum (NYRF) to host a special webinar aimed at young motorcycle riders.

The webinar is aimed at those aged between 16-24 years. It gives them a voice to ask any questions of NYRF members who cover a large area of expertise in the world of motorcycling.

The event seeks to raise awareness of the many young motorcyclists who take to the road on small-powered motorcycles and share their journey with larger and more powerful traffic.

Speakers for this webinar include Jody Whitfield from the DVSA, who will talk to riders all about gaining their driving licences and taking their Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) test. Other topics that will be covered include:

Motorcycle PPE and maintenance;

Common crashes young riders are involved in (and how to avoid them); and

Ways young people can improve their motorcycling skills.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “This totally free webinar is a fantastic opportunity for Warwickshire’s young motorcyclists to learn lots of really useful information that will make them better, more confident and safer on our Highways.

“I would like to call on all our residents to help to spread the word! If you know a young motorcyclist, please tell them about the webinar. We hope that it will support the large amount of young riders in Warwickshire and keep our roads safer.”

Heidi Duffy MBE, facilitator of the NYRF, said: “The challenges young riders face – both on and off the road – are well documented.

“Things such as insurance and choosing the right bike can be tricky, as can choosing the right PPE, especially on a budget. This webinar aims to provide help and guidance on these topics and many more that facing Warwickshire’s Young Motorcyclists.”

Registration is now open for the Young Rider Webinar, which takes place on 27 June (6:30-8pm), on Microsoft Teams. Anyone interested can register here: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/e63e979a-3f6e-48ef-99f5-3ba7b4739a12@88b0aa06-5927-4bbb-a893-89cc2713ac82

For more information, contact Heidi Duffy via email at: heidi.duffy@viaem.co.uk

