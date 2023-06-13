Bovine Tuberculosis (bTB) UK Questionnaire

This survey is designed and distributed by The Farming Community Network (FCN), a national charity that works to support the farm community. It should take 7-10 minutes to complete.

Purpose: To obtain input from livestock / cattle farmers’ experience of government policies to control and eradicate Bovine Tuberculosis (bTB). This includes any financial, emotional or other impacts of these policies and farmers’ experience and interaction with service providers.

Aim: The information from this survey will be a component in a report to government and other bodies that informs their understanding of farmers’ lived experience with bTB. This information will also be used to improve the support services provided to farmers by FCN.

Confidentiality: All information collected in this survey will remain completely confidential. All data obtained will be used only in aggregate form. No individual respondent will be identified.

A report with findings will be published on the FCN website in the coming months.

