Warwickshire residents reminded to stay safe!

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue (WFRS) is asking residents to keep safety at the front of their minds after attending several weather-related incidents over the weekend.

In the early hours of Monday morning an electrical fire broke out at a house in Kersley End in Nuneaton. Crews from Warwickshire and West Midlands Fire Service attended and were met by a property completely engulfed by smoke.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and fortunately no one was injured in the incident. The fire also caused power to be lost to 61 homes in the surrounding area, although this was restored within a few hours.

In addition to the house fire, there have also been several lightning strikes across the County and storms which have caused flash flooding and caused a television to blow up. With an amber alert in place and further storms forecast in the days to come, WFRS is urging people to be cautious as this weather approaches.

Take extra care when driving. With the storms and persistent rainfall in a short space of time, branches and debris may be left on the roads causing driving conditions to be more dangerous. Road surfaces will also be greasy, so please take your time and watch your speed to reduce the likelihood of skidding or losing control of your vehicle.

Flash flooding is also expected across the County. Stay alert and vigilant on the roads and don’t travel in heavy downpours unless it is necessary. Do not drive into flood water; it is extremely dangerous and can have serious consequences.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Cllr Andy Crump said: “Our crews work extremely hard to protect communities in times of extreme weather, but we’re urging the public to do their bit and keep themselves safe with further hot weather and storms forecast for the week.

“Please be careful if you need to drive anywhere, the storms create more difficult conditions such as poor visibility, debris on the roads, skiddy surfaces and the risk of flash foods, which can lead to drivers becoming trapped.

“Do not drive into flood water; it can not only damage your car, but can also have dangerous consequences, where you may become isolated or swept away.

“Also bear in mind that if you can’t see the road through the water because it is too dirty or deep, you will have no way of knowing if there are manholes present that pose a huge danger.”

For further road safety information and advice please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety.

For fire safety information and tips on how to keep yourself safe, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.