Warwickshire residents urged to be mindful of fire risks in the home

As Home Fire Safety Week begins, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is calling on residents to prioritise fire safety in their homes and be proactive in reducing the risk of fire.

The NFCC’s Home Fire Safety Week, which runs from June 12 to June 18, aims to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to safeguard their homes and loved ones.

As many households continue to struggle with the cost of living, people may have made changes to their homes or bought products which could mean they run the risk of a fire.

The week of action is supported by Fire and Rescue Services across the UK and covers a range of areas, such as electrical safety, smoking and the dangers of illegal cigarettes

Residents are encouraged to use the online home safety tool at www.ohfsc.co.uk to explore whether they – along with loved ones or neighbours – could benefit from specific advice for their home or even a visit from WFRS.

A safe and well visit is a free service from WFRS which helps people to stay safe and reduce the risk of fire in the home.

During the visit the team will provide fire safety advice, check that smoke alarms are working and replace/install new ones if needed. These visits provide vital safety help, advice and solutions.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service provides the following essential fire safety tips to use around the home:

Ensure there are working smoke alarms fitted on every level of your home, including inside each bedroom. Regularly test the alarms to ensure they’re working, and replace batteries as needed. Create an escape plan - Develop a clear and concise escape plan with the family, outlining the quickest and safest routes to exit each room. Practice the plan regularly, particularly with children, to ensure everyone knows what to do should a fire emergency occur. Keep all exits clear at all times.

Avoid the temptation to buy cheap, imitation electrical items as they pose a fire risk. Only buy electrical goods from reputable retailers. Use electrical goods responsibly - Avoid overloading electrical outlets and extension cords. Regularly inspect cords for fraying or damage and replace them immediately if needed. Always unplug appliances when not in use.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Cllr Andy Crump said: “As part of Home Fire Safety Week we are offering help and advice to help people stay safer in their homes. Preventing fires starts with individuals taking the necessary steps to be fire safe.

“By raising awareness during this dedicated week, we want to give Warwickshire residents the knowledge and tools to reduce fire risks and prevent tragic incidents from occurring.

“Our top tips include fitting smoke alarms on every level on the home and making sure they are tested regularly, be careful in the kitchen when cooking and avoid the temptation to save money through buying cheaper electrical goods which don’t have the necessary safety marks – always buy the genuine items.

“If you do discover fire in the home our advice remains simple – get out, stay out and call 999.”

For more fire safety advice, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

To book a safe and well check for yourself, a friend or family member visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety/apply-safe-well-visit/1.