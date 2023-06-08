National Highways & Transport Survey – a voice for residents

Warwickshire residents are being asked for their views on Warwickshire County Council’s highways and transport services – from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities.

Feedback from the survey will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England & Scotland, thanks to the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey.

Warwickshire County Council is one of 111 Local Authorities that have signed up to a standardised survey that will ask members of the public exactly the same questions, whether they live in Warwickshire, Wokingham or Wigan.

The survey, which is being run for the 16th year, is the largest collaboration between Local Authorities offering the opportunity to compare results, share best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

The questionnaire will be sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3,300 Warwickshire residents from 16 June, followed by a reminder, with local and national results to be published in late October 2023. Since the survey is based on a sample, residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Residents that receive the questionnaire can complete the survey online if they prefer, a short URL link will be printed on the front of the questionnaire, and they will be required to enter a code before completing the questionnaire.

The results will enable us to find out what people in your area think about these important services. This will provide one of several ways Warwickshire County Council can assess how it is performing. The questionnaire gives the public an opportunity to say which services they think the Council should prioritise and improve.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “I encourage all those who are contacted to have their say in this National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey. It will provide us with a valuable opportunity to understand the needs and preferences of Warwickshire’s residents, with your participation helping to shape the future of our highways and transport services, allowing us to prioritize and improve the areas that matter most to you."