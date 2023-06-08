New Sustainable Warwickshire Podcast explains Climate Change Adaptation and what it means for Warwickshire

Find out more about the latest episode of the Sustainable Warwickshire Podcast

Will we have another heatwave this summer? We all remember the high temperatures we had in July last year, and although you might think that they were extreme, scientists have said that there is a 98% chance that one of the next five years will be even hotter. So, Warwickshire is no different to the rest of the world, in that we’re going to have to learn to cope with the changes that this will bring to our environment and how we live.

This adapting to the effects of climate change is the theme for the latest edition of the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast. It features a conversation between Warwickshire Fire & Rescue’s Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook, and Alan Carr, Senior Sustainability Advisor from Sustainable West Midlands.

During the 30-minute discussion, they talk about how the effects of climate change are being felt across Warwickshire. They also share some of the steps being taken to respond, react and adapt so that our communities are protected, and we are better prepared for the future.

Some of the threats covered in the conversation are the bigger risk of extreme rainfall, storms and flooding, as well as periods of very hot weather which increase not just the number of wildfires, but other incidents such as road traffic accidents, water rescues and house and industrial fires.

These effects of climate change also impact our building structures, businesses and our health, with hot weather leading to a higher number of respiratory problems and cases of heat stroke.

The good news is that with the Warwickshire Chief Fire Officer also being the National Fire Chief Council’s lead officer for climate change, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue is at the forefront of building resilience and sustainability into what they do to protect Warwickshire communities. There is also advice, guidance and support available for Warwickshire businesses through the work of Sustainable West Midlands.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “If you are a fan of podcasts and you’re interested to learn what climate change adaptation is, and what it means for those of us living and working in Warwickshire, this is a great listen. It’s particularly fascinating to hear how the work of our Fire and Rescue Service is changing in response to the effects of climate change”.

The podcast series, called Sustainable Warwickshire, is for those people living and working in Warwickshire who care about climate change. It features conversations with people from across the County who are taking action to reduce carbon emissions and support biodiversity. It covers subjects such as energy, waste and recycling, transport, infrastructure and the green economy, whilst also giving Warwickshire residents ideas on how to get involved and play their part.

You can find the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast on Spotify or Apple by searching for “Sustainable Warwickshire”. All episodes will also be available at: https://sustainablewarwickshire.podbean.com/

For more information on climate change, visit https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/