Electric vehicles cut costs for Rugby security firm

A forward-thinking business in Rugby is securing its future after receiving two grants to go green.

Stonewall Group is split into two divisions at premises in Mitchell Court in Castle Mound Way. Stonewall Security, which was established in May 2008, provides 24-hour business security services from CCTV installation and monitoring to alarm responses to its clients ranging from industrial parks to independent businesses. Stonewall Vaults is a high-tech safe deposit centre for safety deposit boxes for people to securely leave their highly-valued possessions and documents.

Clare Randall, Director at Stonewall Group who runs the business with her husband, Martin, contacted the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub for advice on applying for grants towards electric vehicles and installing solar panels after attending their networking events and seminars.

Adam Plumb from the Growth Hub put Clare in touch with Rugby Borough Council and the Coventry and Warwickshire Green Business Programme, which is part funded by European Regional Development Fund and delivered by Coventry City Council, Coventry University and Coventry University Enterprises.

Stonewall Group received nearly £50,000 from the Government-funded Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) which was administered by Rugby Borough Council towards buying two electric vehicles as well as over £3,000 towards installing solar PV panels at its premises from the Green Business Programme.

Clare said the grant support had been a big help towards helping Stonewall Group to become more environmentally friendly and was already paying dividends.

She said: “Our security team is always on the road and we wanted to introduce electric vehicles to our fleet. I’d met Adam from the Growth Hub so I contacted him to see if there were any grants available and we are really grateful for his support.

“Our biggest cost in the business is fuel since we’re out on the road with mobile escorting work or travelling to sites to make security patrols and we have already noticed our fuel costs are reducing by £2,000 a month, which is a significant saving.”

Adam Plumb, Account Manager at the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said Stonewall Group, which employs 11 staff and 50 contractors, was a perfect example of a small and medium sized business that has benefited from their help and support.

“In the current economic climate, accessing grants can make a real difference to whether a business goes ahead with investment in green technology such as electric cars and solar PV panels,” he said. “We are really pleased that Stonewall Group is already seeing a noticeable difference.”

A comprehensive energy audit and report was carried out at Stonewall Group, which was used to identify areas of energy inefficiencies within its premises. The report showed that while many areas of the building were up-to-date with the latest cost saving measures, a solar PV installation would provide energy security alongside significant ongoing cost saving benefits for the business.

The Growth Hub is supported by funders including Coventry City Council, Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s District and Borough Councils.

* To find out what other support is available to your business, please call CWLEP Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747