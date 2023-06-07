Now is the time to apply to change schools in September

Warwickshire families who want their child to start a new school this September are being encouraged to apply now.

September is the most popular time for a change of school. Of course, there are those children starting school for the first time or moving up to secondary school. But there are also many other families who choose the start of the new school year as the best time to move children in other years too, perhaps because of a change in family situation, or a house move. Joining a new class in September avoids disrupting the school year, and it’s a fresh start for everyone.

However, because most schools are completely closed during the holidays, parents and carers who want a new school place by the start of the autumn term need to apply now, so that their application can be processed before the end of July. Any applications received after this, including through the summer holidays, are unlikely to be processed until the start of the autumn term. This means the child will miss the start of the school year.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “Aside from the usual school transitions, such as joining Reception, or moving into Year 7, there’s always other children who are looking for a new school place each September. I’m delighted that so many families want to choose a Warwickshire school for their child, but not everyone realises that we can’t process applications over the summer holidays. So, if you want your child to start a new school this autumn, please apply now”.

The Council has plenty of information and guidance available on their website to help families to prepare and submit their application, including a video of the whole process. Visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/moving-schools-within-school-year for more details.