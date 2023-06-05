THE WARWICKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL (VARIOUS ROADS, SHOTTERY, STRATFORD-UPON-AVON) (20 MPH SPEED LIMIT) ORDER 2023

Warwickshire County Council propose to introduce a 20mph speed limit order in Shottery, Stratford upon Avon as depicted in the plan MWT22-088-01 and described in the public notice linked below.

Public Notice (PDF, 99 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 134 kB)

Speed Limit Order (PDF, 78 kB)

MWT22-088-01 (PDF, 1193 kB)

Enquiries and Objections

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Chris Round, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number: 01926 413789).

Any objections to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Round, Communities Group, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or by email to chrisround@warwickshire.gov.uk

(Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 23 June 2023.