Raising awareness of the value of unpaid care this Carers Week

Carers Week (5-11 June 2023) is an annual campaign from the Carers Trust to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities.

Warwickshire County Council and its local support provider, Carers Trust Heart of England, will be celebrating carers throughout the week through a series of events, promotions and social media messages, all part of a wider campaign to raise awareness of services for unpaid carers across the county.

The Carers Trust defines a carer as anyone who looks after a family member or friend who has a disability, mental or physical illness, addiction, or who needs extra help as they grow older. Caring can be challenging for some and can have an impact on relationships and health to finances and work. It is estimated that 11% of people in Warwickshire will have a caring responsibility of this kind and many don’t realise support is available for them. *

The theme for this year is ‘Recognising and supporting carers in the community’. An information packed campaign aimed at adult, older, parent and young carers will ensure advice and support is shared amongst the carer community, with emphasis on links through to relevant organisations across the county.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Carers Week is a great opportunity to show appreciation for those with caring responsibilities and to remind everyone about the wellbeing and wider support available to them across the county. This year, we are thrilled to have Caring Together Warwickshire, the service by Carers Trust Heart of England for carers of any age, which provides advice and services for those who care for a family or neighbour and need support for their own wellbeing.”

She added: “I would like people to think about their responsibilities for others and whether they recognise their caring role. To get support, it’s important you register as an unpaid carer through your GP or via the Caring Together website. By registering, you can have a conversation about your unique circumstances and get the support you need.”In addition to information and advice from Warwickshire partners and providers, there are also a number of carer themed events, taking place across the county throughout the week. You can access the list of events along with support information at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

Claire Dale, CEO at Carers Trust said: “Carers Week raises awareness of caring, highlights the challenges unpaid carers face and recognises the contribution they make to families and communities throughout Coventry and Warwickshire. It also helps people who don't think of themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access much-needed support.”

She added: “At Carers Trust Heart of England, we support unpaid carers of all ages, helping them to live their lives well, alongside their caring responsibilities. We provide a range of services to support carers in their caring journey, from offering up-to-date information about local services and how to access them, to supporting carers wellbeing through our Carers Assessments.”

For general carer information, please go to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk

For more information about carer’s week, go to www.carersweek.org

*Census 2011, Warwickshire's Joint Adult Carers Strategy 2017-2020