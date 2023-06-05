Warwick District CPE Variation No.12 2023

Warwickshire County Council are making the following CPE Variation Order for Warwick District following on from formal consultation.

Scheme Overview

Following on from objections that were received during the formal consultation that have now been resolved by the Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, Warwickshire County Council are making the above named order as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice (PDF, 139 kB)

Warwick District CPE Variation No.12 (PDF, 6159 kB)

Warwick District CPE Consolidation 2017 (PDF, 1606 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 172 kB)

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities, Warwickshire County Council (telephone 01926 412 071 or email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk)

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.