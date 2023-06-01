Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant encourages companies across the county to apply for the King’s Awards for Enterprise 2024

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, is encouraging Warwickshire-based companies to apply for the King's Awards for Enterprise.

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, is encouraging Warwickshire-based companies to apply for the prestigious King's Awards for Enterprise, which opens for applications from Saturday 6 May 2023.

This is the highest accolade available to UK businesses and offers prestige, exposure and credibility to its recipients, as well as inspiration and pride to a company’s employees.

Green Sheep Group in Stratford-upon-Avon is the latest company in Warwickshire to receive an Award for Enterprise in the category for International Trade, and is one of the first companies in the UK to receive the newly named Kings Awards for Enterprise.

Green Sheep Group is a leader within the nursery industry and best known for its brands Snüz and The Little Green Sheep. This is the firm’s second Royal recognition, following a Queen’s Award for Innovation which was awarded to the company in 2018.

Successful businesses are able to fly the King's Award flag at their main office and use the emblem on marketing materials for up to five years. In addition, they are invited to a Royal reception and presented with their award by the Lord Lieutenant, who is The King's representative in the county.

The King’s Awards are awarded to businesses for outstanding achievements in four categories: Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development, and Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility). They provide a range of benefits, including the opportunity to break into new markets, attract new investment, raise awareness of brand and products, attract new talent, and boost employee morale.

Monica Fogarty, Warwickshire County Council’s Chief Executive, said:

"Celebrating our local businesses' achievements and promoting their growth is a key priority for us. The King's Awards for Enterprise are a great opportunity for Warwickshire-based companies to showcase their innovative and sustainable practices and to gain national recognition. "I strongly encourage all eligible businesses to apply for this prestigious award and make the most of the benefits it offers."

Roger Allen, Chief Executive of Green Sheep Group, commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to be recognised with this prestigious award specifically for our endeavours in International Trade. The King’s Award is highly regarded on both a national and international platform and will have a significant impact on the future of our business. I am so proud of our team and all the work they put into the business – this is their award. “Over the past three years our turnover has grown by 142% and our international sales by over 198%, and our Queen’s Award in 2018 undoubtably contributed to our overall success. We have restructured our entire sales operation to better support our valued UK partners. And we can now move forward with further investments in International. The timing of our Award is outstanding news.”

The Warwickshire Lieutenancy team has prepared a locally focused brochure on the benefits of these awards and the appropriate steps that can be followed to apply. The brochure is available online at:

https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-2072

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

"I encourage all Warwickshire businesses to embrace the opportunity to showcase your company's excellence and apply for The King's Awards for Enterprise. As the highest honour available to UK companies, it not only brings unparalleled prestige but also offers great exposure and credibility to your business”.

To find out more about The King’s Awards for Enterprise, visit www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise