Healthy and affordable food central to Warwickshire’s Food Strategy

Ensuring as many people as possible have access to good quality, healthy and affordable food is the central commitment of a new Warwickshire-wide Strategy.

Agencies and organisations across Warwickshire have pledged their support to work together to deliver the Warwickshire Food Strategy.

The increased pressures on household budgets; and the rising cost of food, coupled with the ongoing legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic means that accessing affordable food and making healthy food choices is a challenge faced by many people living in Warwickshire.

The recently approved strategy sets out a plan for public, private, voluntary and community sector organisations to work together on three priority areas:

Affordability and access to food – helping residents access affordable, local and healthy food

Food education and choice – help communities develop their own skills to make healthier food choices

Sustainability – working with local supply chains to encourage locally sourced food choices, reduce food miles and reduce food waste

The Strategy is supported by a delivery plan which sets out actions to help tackle diet-related ill-health; improve access to healthy and affordable food; and improve awareness and understanding of how we can contribute to the reduction of food waste and greenhouse gases related to our food supply systems.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture and Chair of the Warwickshire Food Forum said: “The Pandemic highlighted existing inequalities in accessing good quality, affordable food across the county, which is now exacerbated further through the ongoing cost of living challenges. “What we eat is central to our health, so the availability of affordable and healthy food is important in helping to reducing some of the inequalities that exist across the county. “The Warwickshire Forum partnership is made up of agencies and organisations who are already working with residents and communities to provide support. The partnership is therefore ideally placed to work together to drive the Warwickshire Food Strategy forward and deliver on real actions that will have a positive impact on the areas of the county that will benefit most.”

The recruitment of Food Champions and the launch of Kind Communities – Kind Food events will be just some of the initiatives launched to help deliver on the aims of the strategy. This will build on the existing support already in place, including free school meals; food banks and community pantries and the Holiday Activities and Food programme.

For more information on food support in Warwickshire visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/food