Customers welcomed back to new look Warwick Library

Warwick Library has reopened with a fresh new look that provides an improved experience for customers.

Following a short closure to enable refurbishment work to take place, the library reopened today (30 May) with a new look and more flexible use of space designed to support activities and events for library customers of all ages.

It is over 10 years since the library relocated into the Warwickshire County Council headquarters, and the refit has been designed to make the library a more accessible space for customers.

The improvements include:

A new sensory area to encourage library use by children and adults with additional needs

Relocating the children’s area to provide additional space and create a focal point to the library

Creating a lighter, more welcoming space with an improved customer flow

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation at Warwickshire County Council said: “We would like to thank customers for their patience during this short closure, and we look forward to welcoming them back to the new look library. The improvements we have made will offer a more flexible library space making it more accessible for customers of all ages for years to come.”

To find out more about what’s available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.

You can follow Warwickshire Libraries on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and Twitter @warklibraries