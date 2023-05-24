Station Road, Kenilworth - Road Closure

Warwickshire County Council intends to make permanent an experimental traffic regulation order which will be to continue the closure of part of Station Road, Kenilworth to vehicular traffic.

Scheme Overview

Following on from the conclusion of the experimental closure of Station Road, Kenilworth as described in the public notice below, Warwickshire County Council are making the order permanent.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 88 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 39 kB)

Turning Movements Order 2008 (PDF, 1011 kB)

Station Road Experimental Order (PDF, 270 kB)

Station Road Closure Order (PDF, 250 kB)

Consultation Plan (PDF, 559 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Dana Loxley, Communities Directorate (tel. 01926 412889).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.