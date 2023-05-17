Warwickshire Working Together Charter launched

A new county-wide charter has been launched in Warwickshire, aimed at improving services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The Working Together Charter, which has been developed through collaboration between Warwickshire County Council, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, and IMPACT (the young people’s forum for SEND in Warwickshire), sets out a commitment for how partners across the local area will work together to ensure the voices of families with special educational needs and disabilities are heard in the development of SEND services.

The charter recognises the strategic role of Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice and IMPACT and commits services to working together to create a welcoming and caring space with open communication, valuing everyone’s contributions and working in partnership towards shared solutions.

It is hoped that the Working Together Charter will guide the local area work to provide services that meet the needs of children and young people with SEND, their families, and the wider community. It will also help to create a culture of effective participation, where the voices of children and young people with SEND are heard and valued.

Commenting on the launch, Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council said:

“We are delighted to launch the Working Together Charter, which not only showcases our dedication to collaborating with local partners to enhance services for children and young people with SEND, but also emphasises the significance of actively listening to the needs of families to help shape the delivery of our services. “This is a significant step towards ensuring that every child and young person with SEND in Warwickshire receives the support they need to reach their full potential.”

Tracy Pilcher, Coventry and Warwickshire ICB’s Chief Nursing Officer, said:

“We know how important local services are to children and young people with SEND and their families – so it is only right that they are involved in the development of those services. By listening to the voices and experiences of those who need to access support, we can ensure we deliver services that work for them. “This charter reaffirms our commitment to improving the lives of those with SEND and their families, involving local communities in their care and putting people at the heart of everything we do.”

Elaine Lambe from Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice said

“We are pleased to have this commitment from Warwickshire County Council and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board to work together with children, young people and their families to shape the services that we use. We look forward to this charter being recognised by all the service providers and a consistent approach to participation being developed. We are committed to working with all the strategic partners to make sure that the voice of families is heard and makes a difference”.

It is hoped that this new charter will strengthen the co-production journey in Warwickshire and that other organisations across the county, including schools, health providers and other settings will sign up to the commitments in everyday tasks, so we can all keep the voice of children, young people, and their families at the heart of everything we do.

For more information about the charter and its principles, please visit the SEND Local Offer Resources section: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send-resources/send-practitioner-parent-resources/2 and the link to the charter.