Supporting people affected by dementia

Warwickshire County Council is proud to support Dementia Action Week, taking place from 15 – 21 May 2023.

Dementia Action Week is an opportunity to raise awareness of dementia and the support available for people living with dementia, as well as their families and carers.

In Warwickshire, over 8,000 people are living with dementia, although many more people are affected by dementia, including those who are caring for people with the condition.

There are a range of support services available for Warwickshire residents affected by dementia which can be accessed over the phone, online or in person. The support on offer can help people make plans for the future, get practical support such as lasting power of attorney and financial planning, and find about the range of support groups in their local area to provide immediate help and avoid crises occurring.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Dementia impacts so many of us. Accessing support can help people to live independently, participate in activities they enjoy and maintain their interests for as long as possible as well as providing valuable support for carers. “Dementia services can answer any question you may have, helping you to access what you need, when you need it and we would encourage you to make contact to find out more.”

The key support services available for people with dementia or people who care for someone with dementia are:

Dementia Connect in Warwickshire (funded by Warwickshire County Council, delivered by Alzheimer’s Society).

Dementia Connect in Warwickshire can support anyone living with dementia or anyone caring for someone with dementia. They provide personalised advice and practical and emotional support, helping you and your loved ones at all stages of dementia. Anyone affected by dementia is encouraged to contact the service to ensure they are supported.

Dementia Connect phone number: 0333 150 3456

Dementia Connect website: Dementia Connect

Support for people who care for someone with dementia.

Providing care to someone who could not cope without you can be hard. Caring Together Warwickshire provides emotional and practical support to help you if you care for someone and can help you maintain your own health and wellbeing. Support is also available for urgent and planned cover should you need to leave the person you care for. This service is available for all carers including those caring for a person with dementia.

Caring Together Warwickshire telephone number: 0800 197 5544

Caring Together Warwickshire website: Caring Together Warwickshire

For more information about dementia and the support services available, visit dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk