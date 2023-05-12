Addressing anxiety for Mental Health Awareness Week

Anxiety is something that many people experience at some point during their lives, but for those who are struggling with it, there is help available.

Anxiety is something that many people experience at some point during their lives, but for those who are struggling with it, there is help available.

Mental Health Awareness Week (15-21 May), organised by the Mental Health Foundation, aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote positive mental wellbeing. This year’s campaign is focused on anxiety. It hopes to shine a spotlight on this issue and help people recognise when it is getting out of control to seek support to manage it. For more information about the signs and symptoms of anxiety, visit the MIND website.

In Coventry and Warwickshire, there is support available for those finding it difficult to cope. The Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line is available 24/7 on 0800 616171. The friendly and compassionate advisers are trained and ready to help people feeling low, anxious or stressed, who are having a difficult time coping and need to talk to someone in confidence to find the right service. The Wellbeing for Warwickshire website also includes other types of support, including face-to-face hubs, anonymous online counselling and live assistance via chat.

Anxiety can manifest in different forms at various points in life and the Wellbeing for Life website can provide valuable assistance across these different stages. For instance, children and adolescents may experience anxiety related to school, social interactions, or family dynamic, while for older adults, anxiety can stem from health concerns, isolation, or aging-related issues. Regardless of age or life stage, the Wellbeing for Life website can be a valuable resource in understanding and addressing different types of anxiety.

Financial stress can have a big impact on mental health, including the current rising costs of living. Residents feeling anxious about money can access various types of wellbeing and practical support via the Coventry City Council website and Warwickshire Cost of Living website.

NHS Talking Therapies offers free psychological support to those facing common mental health difficulties, including anxiety. Trained therapists provide evidence-based therapies like cognitive-behavioural therapy and counselling to help people manage and overcome their challenges. NHS Talking Therapies strives to reduce the impact of mental health issues and enhance the overall wellbeing of the local community by providing accessible and effective support. NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies is the new name for our service for people suffering from anxiety and depression, which people may recognise as IAPT or the Healthy Mind Service.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"Anxiety affects a significant number of people in our community, and it is crucial that we address it compassionately and supportively. By focusing on anxiety during this week, we hope to create an environment where individuals feel comfortable discussing their experiences, seeking help, and finding solace in knowing they are not alone.”

Coventry City Councillor Kamran Caan, portfolio holder for Public Health and Sport, said:

“Worry and anxiety are common problems at the best of times. During the cost-of-living crisis, many of us may have struggled with anxiety around money, heating our home or buying food. It’s hard not to worry about what it all means for not only ourselves but for those we love too. Therefore, we want to remind be this Mental Health Awareness Week that Coventry City Council has been offering support to residents on how to look after their wellbeing during this time. We want Coventry and Warwickshire to be a place where no one feels alone and knows there is always help and support to those that need it.”

Anyone who is struggling with their mental health can access help through their GP or the Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Health Access Hubs helpline: 08081 966798.

For information about a range of local mental health and wellbeing services, please visit: warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth, coventry.gov.uk/mentalhealth or covwarkpt.nhs.uk.