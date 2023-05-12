Foster Care Fortnight – Fostering Communities

Foster carers provide a safe and stable home to children and young people when they are unable to live with their families.

To acknowledge their amazing achievements, Warwickshire County Council is using foster care fortnight to put the county's 263 fostering families in the spotlight and thank them for all they do.

Foster Care Fortnight will run from 15-28th May, the theme for this year is based on fostering communities.

Throughout the fortnight Warwickshire County Council is holding a range of events for both foster carers and people interested to find out more about fostering, bringing foster carers together and highlighting the range of support and training offered, showing what it means to become part of the Warwickshire fostering community.

Warwickshire foster carers have access to a range of support and training opportunities to give them the support they need to provide the best care they can for Warwickshire’s looked after children and young people. Regular coffee mornings, fostering family events, day trips and access to peer led support all create a fostering community that welcomes and supports Warwickshire’s carers. Our annual Foster Carer Conference is a highlight of the fostering calendar which is also being held in Foster Care Fortnight as a chance to learn and come together with friends and colleagues.

Existing foster carers and people looking to find out more about fostering can get involved in events throughout Foster Care Fortnight:

Facebook Live – 23 May, 12.30pm

The fostering team is hosting a Facebook Live event on 23 May at 12.30pm. This is an opportunity to talk about fostering in Warwickshire, the support and training provided, and the different ways people can foster. Catch up any time by watching the recording on our Facebook page.

Foster Walk - 25 May - Ryton Pools, 10.30am-12pm

Foster carers and their four-legged friends are invited to join the fostering team for a get together at Ryton Pools for a coffee and a walk. This is an opportunity to get together and for anyone interested in fostering to meet the team and find out more.

Dear Foster Carer

Care experienced young people are invited to send a message to their foster carer and share their message of what foster carers means for them.

Whether the care experienced young person is either currently living with a foster family or has previously lived with one, we’d love to hear about the impact foster carers have had on their life or what they can do to support our young people.

The messages can be sent in a range of formats, this includes writing a letter or poem, drawing or painting a picture or even recording a message or video to the foster carers. This could be from the past, present or to future foster carers.

All entries need to be submitted to childfriendly@warwickshire.gov.uk with your name and age by Friday 2nd June. For more information, visit Dear Foster Carer.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children and Families said:

“Warwickshire’s foster carers are an important part of our service, they help to keep our children in care close to their own communities; their friends, families and schools. “We are proud to support our foster carers and welcome them into our Warwickshire fostering community, providing professional support, access to peer support and regular training opportunities. “If you’re interested in finding out more about fostering then come along to one of our events or get in touch for an informal chat.”

For more information about fostering with Warwickshire County Council: