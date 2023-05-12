Warwickshire School Pupils Celebrate the Coronation with a Menu Fit for a King!

Children in schools across the Midlands were treated by school caterers Educaterers to a special coronation menu in celebration of the King's Coronation.

The caterers, who provide over 120,000 meals a week in more than 200 schools serve up delicious and nutritious meals to primary schools in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Oxfordshire, Birmingham, Coventry, and Staffordshire.

The special coronation menu on 5th May included a street party lunch featuring sandwiches, filled wraps, pizza fingers, quorn dippers, fruit and vegetable sticks, followed by iced celebration bunting biscuits, or ice cream. For those staying indoors for lunch, Great British fish and chips, breaded vegetable fingers with chips, peas and baked beans were served, followed by iced celebration cake, or ice cream.

Vicki Barnard, Managing Director of Educaterers, said:

"We wanted to help children celebrate the King's Coronation in style. With the special coronation menu, we offered an opportunity for children to enjoy a delicious and memorable meal while celebrating a significant event in British history.

We work closely with our school catering teams to come up with novel ways to get school children engaged at lunch times and enjoying an assortment of freshly prepared foods throughout the year, so as always, our appreciation goes to our brilliant staff who are our greatest asset."

Primary, junior and infant schools using the Educaterers service have special menus throughout the year for occasions such as St George's Day, Chinese New Year, World Book Day and many more.

Educaterers source local produce where possible to reduce food miles and support local producers. They work with trusted suppliers to provide the freshest, most nutritious, and highest quality produce available to their schools.

Educaterers is proud to have recently become one of a small number of partners of ‘Love British Food’ - a national organisation dedicated to encouraging people to seek out British food when they are shopping or eating out.