Become a Supported Lodging Host for Unaccompanied Asylum-Seeking Young People

Local community encouraged to offer support to unaccompanied asylum-seeking young people by becoming supported lodging Hosts

Hosts are needed to support unaccompanied asylum-seeing young people moving into Warwickshire and the county council, in partnership with Barnardo’s, is looking for people with a spare room and a caring nature to come forward.

Barnardo’s provides Warwickshire’s Supported Lodgings Service on behalf of the council which provides young people with a room of their own in a private home where they are a member of the household. The homeowner, or "Host" provides a safe and supportive environment, working alongside professional services to help and support the young person in gaining skills for independent adult life.

As a supported lodgings host, people will have the chance to support a young person to learn skills to prepare them for independence. Hosts will have the opportunity to attend some training to support them in this role. Finally, hosts will also receive a payment to cover the costs of having a young person living in their home.

Helen, a supported lodgings host, said, “I have been a supported lodgings host for 2 years and it has been a brilliant experience. Prior to this, I was a foster carer for 10 years. Supported lodgings is the best option for me as it gives more flexibility and allows me to work alongside hosting a young person. Watching a young person gain in confidence and learn new skills is fantastic, and I have made lifelong relationships.”

Sally, another supported lodgings host, said, “I had no experience of working or caring for a young person before becoming a supported lodgings host, but I felt that I had so much to give and wanted to give something back. It was the best decision I have made. I have learnt so much and felt supported every step of the way. I would encourage anyone thinking about it to make the call!"

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children's Services at Warwickshire County Council added: “We are committed to ensuring that all children in Warwickshire have access to safe and caring environments where they can thrive. We are proud to support this initiative and work in partnership with Barnardo’s to offer young people a safe and nurturing home environment. The support provided by our hosts is invaluable in helping these young people gain vital skills and experience as they transition into adulthood.”

“We urge anyone who has a spare room and is interested in making a positive impact in a young person's life to get in touch with Barnardo's and find out more about this opportunity."

Michael Spillane, Project officer for Barnardo’s Supported Lodgings Service said: "We welcome enquiries from members of the community. Full training is given to new hosts as well as ongoing support whilst their young person is in placement. Our hosts are paramount to the success of our project, ensuring our young people acquire the skills necessary to move on and live independently."

To learn more about becoming a supported lodgings host and make a difference in a young person’s life, contact Barnardo’s Supported Lodgings Service by phone: 0800 0272 118 or by email: BSLmidlands@barnardos.org.uk.