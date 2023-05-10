Thousands of schoolchildren take part in Coronation Day celebrations across Warwickshire

On Friday, 5th May, thousands of schoolchildren from across Warwickshire took part in celebrations to commemorate the start of the King's Coronation weekend.

One of the highlights was a parade of more than a thousand pupils through the village of Hartshill, North Warwickshire.

Children from Nathaniel Newton Infants School, Michael Drayton Junior School and Year 7 pupils from Hartshill Secondary School came together for the festive parade. The lively procession, led by a horse and carriage from AJ Carriages, was enjoyed by parents, local residents, and residents of local nursing homes.

Ahead of the event, pupils were busy making crowns, learning songs including the National Anthem, and practising their Kazoo playing. They also learned drumming from local resident and Chair of the Parish Council, Michelle Pearson, in preparation for taking part in the marching band.

Michelle Pearson, Vice-Chair of Hartshill Parish Council, expressed her excitement about being a part of the event, saying:

"It's an absolute pleasure to be a part of this fantastic event. With the schools leading the way, it’s a lovely way to bring the community together to begin the celebrations to mark this historic occasion."

Among the other schools that marked the occasion were:

The Lord Lieutenant meeting some of the pupils of Barford St. Peter’s Primary School, Barford

Barford St. Peter’s Primary School, Barford which held a family friendly event, involving singing, cake making, crown making and tree planting. The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, joined the celebrations and helped children plant the tree and judge the winning cake. Songs and performances by the children were rounded off with everyone joining together to sing the national anthem, joined by the church choir - a very special and memorable event for the whole community.

Tanworth-in-Arden School. Parents and residents attended a Coronation picnic and Concert in the school grounds, including a crowing of the ‘King and Queen of Tanworth School’.

Our Lady & St Joseph Catholic Academy started the day off with a special assembly about King Charles and the Coronation. The children took home a commemorative bookmark and pencil and also enjoyed a visit from an ice-cream van.

Quinton Primary School had a fantastic Coronation Lunch on the playground, which had been lovingly decorated with bunting, balloons and paper chains by the PTA.

Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust, comprises of 9 schools in the county. Each one got up to exciting things in honour of the Coronation; pupils from Bilton School created a beautiful crown, made up of over 150 individual felt flowers. Bishop’s Itchington Primary school celebrated by creating art on the playground using the students themselves, and enlisted the help of a drone to take an aerial photograph!

The pupils of Stockingford Academy created some wonderful artwork to celebrate the Coronation, including a mono print of King Charles III. They also had an afternoon tea party with a crown parade, and the whole school came together to sing a Coronation song for the King.

Saint Mary Immaculate Primary School held a school-wide afternoon tea party and made crowns

Briar Hill Infant School re-enacted a coronation procession to show the children what happens and why.

Brownsover Community School held a coronation assembly, crowning their own King and Queen, and then the children sang an adapted version of Kool and the Gangs 'Celebration'.

Telford Junior School in Leamington celebrated the King's Coronation with a picnic on the field for all the children and their families. The children then sang a song composed for the Coronation, "Sing for the King". Parents/carers/grandparents were invited into the school hall to view the gallery of King Charles' portraits - one produced by each child in the school.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“These celebrations across the county have been fantastic community events bringing us all together to mark an important moment in British history. The wonderful thing about them is that they have brought communities together across generations and that can have so many positive effects for all involved, beyond the actual event."

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said: