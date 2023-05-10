St John’s House set to host Beer, Gin and Cider Fayre

St John’s House in Warwick will be the backdrop to a Beer, Gin and Cider Fayre on Saturday 20 May, and with pizza, sweet treats and family activities there will be something for all ages to enjoy.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire are hosting the event in the gardens of this stunning Warwick landmark which dates back to the 17th century.

The fayre will celebrate local brewers and distillers, with some Warwickshire-brewed real ales, refreshing ciders and flavoursome gins. Stallholders featured include Windmill Hill Brewing Company, Empress Ale, The Warwickshire Gin Company and Rotten Old Apples Cider, as well as pizza from Dough & Brew. Visitors can also enjoy coffee from Cafe2UWarwick, and ice cream from Annie’s Antics.

St John’s House will be open downstairs, with the chance to explore the authentic Victorian Schoolroom and the Victorian Kitchen and Laundry, plus sign up to a tour of the house (please note limited availability, sign up on the day).



There will also be a family fun area with children’s craft activities and vintage lawn games in The Bowling Green Garden, as well as a picnic area – so please do bring your picnic blankets!

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “St John’s provides a wonderful backdrop to this event where we can showcase a selection of Warwickshire’s independent food and drink businesses.

“It also gives us the opportunity to open the doors of the newly refurbished St John’s House to take a trip back in time and experience our Victorian schoolroom, kitchen and laundry. “Regardless of whether you want to participate in the fun family activities, or if you simply want to pop a blanket down and enjoy the atmosphere; it promises to be a great day for everyone.”

The event is open from 11:00 – 19:00, adult tickets cost £3, children free.

To book tickets, please visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

For further information please visit: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/events/event/57/st-john-s-house-beer-gin-and-cider-fayre