New exhibition at Market Hall Museum, Warwick - Our Commonwealth: Journey from India to Warwickshire

A new exhibition case has gone on display at Warwickshire’s Museum telling the story of Horace Boyer’s journey from India to Leamington Spa in 1947.

The exhibition is part of the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire’s Our Commonwealth project.

Louise Jennings, Horace’s daughter, has very kindly lent the items that are on display. The family treasures first tell the story of Horace’s early life in Lonavala, India (near to present-day Mumbai). Alongside attending boarding school, Horace was a champion athlete who competed in the then Indian Olympic Games and a selection of his winning cups can be seen.

At seventeen Horace moved to the UK to take up an apprenticeship at the Standard Motor Company in Coventry, and later became an engineer at Automotive Products, Leamington.

Horace’s mother Daisy Boyer later joined him in the UK, with both settling permanently in Leamington, where Horace met local Cubbington girl Beryl Rose. Horace and Beryl married in 1957 and raised their family in the town.

Objects on display include an amethyst and quartz from the family farm in Lonavala. Also showcased are prized elephant cufflinks always worn by Horace on special occasions- including on his wedding day, and a delicate gold and ruby watch owned by Horace’s mother Daisy.

Cooking is a motif that runs through family life, and on display is the family pestle and mortar. You can also find out about the important role that pomegranates played in their kitchen. There is also a brand new smellscape to challenge visitors that reflects Horace’s favourite pastimes. And the adjacent digilabel includes some family photographs, including group photographs from the family of Daisy Boyer, all marking special family occasions.

Louise Jennings said “I am so proud to see my Dad’s amazing story on display. I have bought my 90 year old Mum to see the exhibition and she loved it. My brother Stephen, who sadly died recently, didn’t get to see it but I had told him what was planned and was able to show him some of the display panels, I know he would have been so proud too.”

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: "We are very lucky to have such an interesting new exhibit on show at Market Hall Museum as part of Heritage and Culture Warwickshire's Our Commonwealth project. It is great to hear about the links our local residents have with the Commonwealth, especially in this Coronation year. Hopefully the fascinating story of the Boyer family's journey from India to Leamington will inspire others to be curious about their own family heritage."

More details on Horace’s story can be found at https://www.ourwarwickshire.org.uk/content/article/a-leamington-familys-connections-to-the-commonwealth

Market Hall Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 5pm, FREE Entry. https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/about-the-museum-service/market-hall-planning-your-visit