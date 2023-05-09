Could you be missing out on vital support as a parent carer?

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging parents and carers to consider that they may be entitled to additional support.

Throughout the month of May, Warwickshire County Council will focus on caring together, highlighting the support available for people with caring roles including parent carers, people who care for unaccompanied asylum-seeking young people, foster carers and young carers.

Many parents who provide support to a child or young person who would be unable to manage without their help, don’t see themselves as a carer. They do what they do because that’s what anyone would do in the same situation.

However, if you are supporting a child or young person with a special educational need and/or disability (SEND), or chronic or life-limiting illness, it is recognised that this leads to additional caring responsibilities.

All parents face a whole raft of worries and issues to deal with, but parent carers often take on additional practical, emotional or financial worries due to the complexities of their family’s situation. Finding the time and energy to look after your own health and wellbeing as a parent carer may seem impossible, however please remember you are not alone and there is support available.

Parent carers have a stand-alone right to assessments and services under the Children and Families Act 2014. This is called a Parent Carer Needs Assessment. In Warwickshire, parent carers of disabled children can access the Parent Carer Support Pathway. You will have the opportunity to discuss your wellbeing with a professional so they can best understand your needs and provide advice and support. You can find out more about the Parent Carer Support Pathway here.

Other organisations providing free information, advice and support for carers, including parent carers, across the county include:

Caring Together Warwickshire - a service commissioned by Warwickshire County Council that supports carers of all ages. The service, provided by Carers Trust Heart of England, can offer parent carers general information and advice. Call freephone 0800 197 5544 Mon, Wed, Fri, 9am – 5pm; Tues and Thurs, 9am - 8pm and Sat, 9am – 2pm.

Mobilise - work with Warwickshire County Council to offer free online services for unpaid carers in Warwickshire. Connect with other carers via their Facebook community and virtual cuppas, access their helpful guides on a wide range of topics or book a free 30-minute telephone or video call to talk to someone who will listen.

As well as support to look after your wellbeing, there are opportunities for you to connect with other parent carers and to share your experiences to help improve the services for children and young people in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice (WPCV) is a parent carer led organisation working to ensure that every parent carer in Warwickshire feels that their views and experiences matter. They operate independently from Warwickshire County Council and local health services, although are the recognised parent carer forum for the county. They work closely with the Council with the aim of improving services for children and young people with SEND. The forum welcomes any parent carer, living in, or accessing services for their child aged 0-25 with SEND in Warwickshire, whether they have a diagnosis or not. If you would like to join WPCV, you can complete the online membership form here.

For more information about the forum visit the Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice website or follow them on Facebook @Warksparentcarervoice.

Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Cllr Margaret Bell said: “We recognise that for many parent carers, they just see themselves as ‘Mum’, ‘Dad’ or ‘a parent’, just doing what needs to be done for their child. However, identifying and registering as a carer opens up opportunities for further support which is why it’s so important that parent carers are aware of the support that is out there for them.

“Asking for help is never an easy thing to do and sometimes it seems like the easier option just to keep on going but it’s best to reach out early. I would encourage anyone who thinks they may be entitled to a parent carer assessment to put their own wellbeing first and to seek out support – your children and young people will thank you for it.”

For general information on carers support please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers.