Warwickshire County Council has launched the first round of its successful Councillor Grant Fund which is open to community and voluntary groups across the county.

The Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 Councillors with an allocated fund of £8,000 to support small-scale projects within their area that have a positive impact on the wider community

The fund is aimed at projects that build community capacity and support initiatives that improve access to services; financial capability; reduce loneliness and isolation; promote equality and inclusivity; enhance the physical environment; and reduce environmental impact.

Following valuable feedback from previous applicants the Council has reviewed and simplified the application process, particularly for smaller grant amounts of up to £350. Successful applications will also be processed promptly to ensure that the funding is distributed quickly and effectively.

Last year, a total amount of £469,721.17 was distributed throughout the county to support various projects that made a significant impact in the community.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: "The Councillors' Grant Fund for 2023-24 represents an excellent opportunity for our community members to come together and build a better, healthier, and more inclusive Warwickshire. We encourage all eligible organisations to submit their proposals, and we look forward to supporting community initiatives that make a positive impact on our communities."

The application window is open from Tuesday 9 May and closes at 5pm on Saturday 18 June and to support the application process, the County Council’s Communities and Partnerships Team and WCAVA will be holding engagement sessions in May and June to provide guidance and answer questions related to the application process around Warwickshire.

To help you get started, the team will be hosting two free online Zoom webinars on the 17th and 25th of May, both from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. During these sessions, organisation will have the opportunity to learn more about the grant fund and ask questions.

For more details, please see here.

Details of the workshops and the drop - in sessions are below:

North Warwickshire, Tuesday 30 May from 17:30 – 19:00 pm, Hudson Room (Coleshill Town Hall, Coleshill. B463BG) Please book here.

North Warwickshire (Drop In), Tuesday 6th June 12.00-14.00 pm, CAVA, Community House, (Coleshill Road, Atherstone, CV91BN) Please book here.

Warwick (Drop-in sessions) Monday, 22nd May 2023, 10.30am to 12 noon at Acorn Court, (Lillington, Stockton Grove, Leamington Spa CV32 7NP). Please book here

Warwick (Drop-in Session) Monday, 5th June 2023, 10.30am to 12 noon at CAVA Office, (4-6 Clemens Street, Leamington, CV31 2DL) (drop in any time between the times stated). Please book here

Stratford (Drop-in session), Wednesday 31 May from 10:00 am – 12.00 pm, Galanos House- Southam. Please book here.

Stratford (Drop-in session), Friday 2nd June from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Orangemabel- Alcester. Please book here.

Stratford (Drop-in session), Stratford library & Registration Service, Thursday 1st June from 14:00 pm- 16:00 pm, Stratford-upon-Avon (CV37 6PZ) Please book here.

Rugby (Drop-in session), Wednesday 17 May from 13:00 pm – 15:00 pm, Benn Partnership Centre. (Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3HR)

Rugby (Drop –in session), Hub café at Rugby Methodist Church Centre, Wednesday 24 May from10:00 am – 12:00 pm, (Russelsheim Way, Rugby, CV22 7TB).

Bedworth (Drop – in session) Bedworth Cricket Club Rye Piece Ringway, Monday 5 June from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, (CV12 8JH). Please book here.

Nuneaton (Drop – in session), Newtown Centre, Tuesday 23 May 13:00 pm – 17:00 pm (Newtown Road Nuneaton CV11 4HG) Please book here.

For more information and to submit an application, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants