Final call to take your first steps towards a career in gaming with Interactive Futures

Book a place to find out more about the varied careers in gaming.

A final call is being made to students, parents, and prospective career changers to secure their free tickets for Interactive Futures – Gateway into Games taking place next Saturday 13 May at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington Spa.

With partner studios Lab42, Lively – a Keyword Studio, SEGA HARDlight, Sumo Leamington, Third Kind Games, Ubisoft Leamington being joined at the event by Secret Mode, RiVR, Ukieand education providers Warwickshire College Group and University of Warwick, the day will be dedicated to inspiring the next generation of talent to join one of the UK’s fastest growing sectors.

Organisers Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council and the Warwickshire Games Collective, have put together a packed programme of talks throughout the day, with opportunities for those attending to find out more about career pathways plus the latest developments and video games industry insights. In addition, the local studios will be offering CV and portfolio reviews and ‘ask us anything’ question sessions.

Those wishing to register for a free ticket should visit interactive-futures.com, places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Local games studios who would like to get involved should contact invest@warwickshire.gov.uk for more information.