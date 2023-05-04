The Big Help Out in Warwickshire: meet Alain, volunteer at Warwickshire County Record Office

We spoke to Alain, a previous employee of Warwickshire County Record Office, who now spends some of his free time volunteering for the service.

The Willans Works, a renowned engineering company based in Rugby, operated for nearly a century before closing its doors in the 1980s. The archives of the company were donated to the Warwickshire County Record Office (WCRO), which then required volunteer support to action all the sorting, cataloguing, and digitisation of archive information.

We spoke to Alain, a previous employee of WCRO, who now spends some of his free time volunteering for the service. As a volunteer, Alain’s primary role is to help organise the Willans Archives and make them accessible to researchers: “I sort through boxes of materials, create descriptive lists of the contents, and enter information into a database. I also help with the digitisation of materials and the creation of finding aids”.

Alain’s main reason for volunteering is his own fascination with the records: “I chose to become a volunteer at WCRO because of my interest in the history of the Willans Works. I had worked at the company for over 40 years, and I wanted to contribute to preserving its legacy. Assisting with cataloguing the archives allowed me to work with historical documents and artefacts that held personal meaning.”

Alain’s favourite thing about volunteering is that he gets to look at the historical documents and work with other volunteers at WCRO. “It is exciting to uncover pieces of history and learn more about the impact of the Willans Works within the local community. Working with other volunteers is also a great opportunity to socialise and learn from others.”

Alain explained that there are many benefits of volunteering. Firstly, cataloguing the Willans Archives has meant it is easier for researchers to find information, which could be used for academic research, educational purposes, and genealogy. It also preserves the history of the Willans Works and the community that it has impacted.

When asked what advice he would give to prospective volunteers, Alain said: “To those considering volunteering, I would say try it out and see if it is for you. Volunteering is a great way to learn new skills, meet new people, and give back to the community. It can be a rewarding experience for those who are passionate about a particular cause or organisation.”

For anyone interested in volunteering for the Warwickshire County Record Office (WCRO), visit https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshire-county-record-office

On Monday 8 May 2023, people across the nation will be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative. The Big Help Out encourages all of us to have a go at volunteering, whether it be for an hour, a day, or on a regular basis to lend a hand, make a change, and help the people and good causes within our local communities.

To find out more volunteering stories and opportunities across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

For more information about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation