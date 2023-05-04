Celebrating another year of excellence in engineering in Warwickshire

Schemes increasing cycling links, meeting future growth in the region and preserving an historic part of the county’s heritage were among those highlighted at the WCC Excellence in Engineering Awards.

The annual awards event celebrates the excellent work of Warwickshire County Council’s multidisciplinary teams of engineers in ensuring that residents continue to be supported through excellent transport infrastructure.

On 3rd May 2023, Warwickshire County Council held its annual Excellence in Engineering Awards at Northgate House Conference Centre in Warwick. The event, organised by Design Services, is now in its 19th year and consists of a series of short presentations showcasing work in progress and completed in the previous year.

The event serves to highlight the range of interesting projects that Engineering Design Services deliver on behalf of the Authority and for Developers, focussing on positive and significant technical and practical achievements.

During the awards, the following projects and teams were recognised:

Warwickshire Cycle Links Programme - Project and Programme Management and Minor Projects Teams

The main objective of The Warwickshire Cycle Links Programme is to significantly improve the existing Warwickshire cycle network, providing missing links between key locations. The presentation gave an overview of the Warwickshire Cycle Links programme with a case study on the A452 Kenilworth Road Cycleway.

Find out more: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/developing-warwickshires-cycle-network/1

A46 Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme - Bridge Design Team and Highways Capital Projects Team

The £38m A46 Stoneleigh Junction improvement scheme aims to: reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic; improve road safety for all users; and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region. The presentation focused on the build and installation of the new bridge deck.

Watch the installation of the bridge deck here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDo5UTLakNM

Baginton Mill Bridge – Repair and Restoration - Bridge Maintenance Team

This project – jointly funded by the Department for Transport's Challenge Fund and Warwickshire County Council – aims to repair the bridge and ensure it remains safe for vehicle use now and into the future, as well as to restore this important piece of Warwickshire’s cultural heritage.

Find out more: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/c33001-baginton-mill-bridge-near-coventry/1

Ansty Hall Traffic Signal Junction - Highway Capital Projects Team

This is a Section 278 developer-funded scheme relating to the Ansty Business Park development and includes the signalisation of the junction to improve its capacity and safety.

Fillongley Bridge Deck Replacement - Bridge Design Team

This bridge is on the Solihull network and Warwickshire County Council provided technical review and approval for the bridge replacement.

Find out more: https://www.solihull.gov.uk/Roads-pavements-and-streetcare/FillongleyRoadBridge

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council said: "We are thrilled to celebrate another year of excellence in engineering in Warwickshire. The projects showcased at this year's Awards highlight the Council's commitment to supporting our residents through excellent transport infrastructure.

“The work of our multidisciplinary teams of engineers is instrumental in ensuring that our communities have safe and efficient transport systems, and we are proud to recognise their hard work and dedication."

More information about Warwickshire County Council’s engineering design services can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/directory-record/1197/engineering-design-services

Find out more about graduate careers in engineering with Warwickshire County Council: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/graduates/engineering