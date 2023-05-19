Stratford-upon-Avon Residents' Parking Zones (S2, S3, S4) - Proposed Amendments

Warwickshire County Council are consulting on potential changes to the S2, S3 and S4 residents' parking zones in Stratford-upon-Avon, as detailed in the documents linked below.

Overview

The “S2" zone consists primarily of terraced housing with little access to off-street parking, meaning that there is a high demand for limited on-street parking from residents. In addition, proximity to the town centre streets with no on-street parking allocated means that parking in “S2” is heavily used by Pay & Display visitors to the town centre and is preferable to “S3” for those with “S2 and S3” permits. As a result, the “S2” zone is regularly parked up at or near to capacity, and finding a space for residents can be challenging. Detailed parking surveys carried out in early 2022 demonstrated that on a typical working day there are generally numerous spaces available in the “S4” zone, but fewer in the “S2”. There were high levels of occupancy in the combined “S2 or S3” zone, mostly displaying “S2” permits so clearly being used as overflow parking for that zone.

Proposals

Proposals are to merge the current “S2” and “S4” zones, using some of the existing capacity within the “S4” zone to spread the location of convenient parking for town centre residents and visitors across a wider area. In addition, all the marked bays across the revised “S2” zone would be subject to the same times of operation; shared use between permit holders and Pay & Display parking during the daytime (8am - 6pm), permit holders only overnight.

Consultation Leaflet & Plan of Proposals

Click the links below for copies of:

Feedback

If you wish to provide feedback to proposals, please do so by any of the following methods:

By filling in completing the online response form

By E-mailing pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk with “Stratford S2 S3 S4” as the subject header; or

By mail to: Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL

In your e-mail or letter responses we would be grateful if you would clearly indicate your response as either:

Support

Support in Principle (with suggested amendments)

Do Not Support

We would be grateful if any feedback is submitted to us before Friday 16 June 2023, and a summary of results with a timeline for next steps will be published on or before Friday 7 July 2023.