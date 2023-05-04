Greenmoor Road, Nuneaton - Proposed Waiting Restrictions

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce waiting restrictions on a section of Greenmoor Road, close to the junction with Heath End Road and Bull Ring.

Scheme Overview

In association with works programmed to upgrade the junction of Greenmoor Road, Heath End Road and Bull Ring, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce waiting restrictions on a section of Greenmoor Road, as described on the schedule to the public notice below.

Supporting Documentation

Public Notice (PDF, 125 KB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 122 KB)

Plan Ref. PTRO22-035-01 (PDF, 495 KB)

Plan Ref. CB68 Rev.1 (PDF, 907 KB)

Original Order to be varied (PDF, 1.39 MB)

Draft Order (PDF, 117 KB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to these proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall, Warwick by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk or by telephone on 01926 412142.

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk (with “Greenmoor Road” as the subject header), or by post addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 30 May 2023.