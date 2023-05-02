Warwickshire residents warned of the dangers of charging devices on beds after house fire

Warning from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS): Don't charge electronic devices on beds! A recent house fire started due to an overheated charger in a young girl’s bedroom.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is issuing a warning to the public about the dangers of charging electronic devices on beds, following a recent house fire that started in a young girl’s bedroom due to an overheated charger.

The incident occurred around 10am at a property in Leamington when the charger, which had been left plugged in and charging a device on a bed, overheated and caught fire.

Upon discovering the fire, the homeowner closed the door to the bedroom which prevented it from spreading to other areas of the property, before calling 999 and evacuating to safety.

Crews from Leamington Fire Station attended the incident, using two BA wearers and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The homeowner has shared their story to help educate the public that charging electronic devices on beds or other soft furnishings can be extremely dangerous, as the heat generated during charging can ignite the material and cause a fire.

To prevent such incidents, we recommend chargers are placed on a hard, flat surface and devices should be charged only under adult supervision.

Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention Manager at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Charging electronic devices on soft furnishings such as beds or sofas is a common cause of fire in the home.

“It's easy to forget the potential danger when we're just trying to charge our devices overnight or while relaxing. However, the heat generated during charging can ignite the material and cause a fire, which can spread quickly and be very dangerous.

“The homeowner here was very fortunate, thanks to their swift discovery of the fire and their instinctive closing of the bedroom door which prevented the blaze from spreading.

“To prevent these types of incidents from happening, we urge people to always charge devices on a hard, flat surface and to never leave them unattended while charging. We recommend you have working smoke alarms fitted on all levels of your home and if you do discover fire remember our simple advice - get out, stay out and call 999.

For more fire safety tips, including advice on smoke alarms and preventing fires in the home, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.