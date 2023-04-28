Support for Business and the Economy in Warwickshire is In focus in the new Let's Talk Warwickshire Podcast

The latest Let's Talk Warwickshire podcast is out now!

The broad offer of business and skills support available to businesses and education and training providers is the subject of the latest Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast by Warwickshire County Council.

You can listen to the latest Let's Talk Warwickshire podcast here https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/

The podcast is part of a series focussing on prominent issues facing Warwickshire communities and businesses, features Dave Ayton-Hill (Warwickshire County Council’s Assistant Director of Communities) and Sheridan Sulskis (Chief Executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust). As part of the podcast, they discuss the range of support available from the County Council and its partners and the thinking and ethos which underpins that support.

Key to the discussion is the support given to Warwickshire businesses during the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis and the importance of supporting Warwickshire businesses to diversify their income streams to survive and thrive. They also discussed the Local Community Enterprise Fund and the Duplex Investment Funds for high-growth businesses who want to take their business to the next level.

The podcast also covers how the available business support embraces the promotion of inclusivity, sustainable economic growth, successful business and good quality jobs and future skills.

Dave Ayton-Hill said: “I am immensely proud of the quality and breadth of business support that is available from Warwickshire County Council and our partners, and we are keen to do all we can to make businesses and education and training providers aware of that support.

“This podcast is a welcome dimension to raising awareness of how we are working in partnership to develop a thriving economy and places that have the right jobs, skills, education and infrastructure. It was very enjoyable to talk it through with Sheridan. Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust do invaluable work to deliver some of our projects and help businesses to start up and grow.”

Sheridan Sulskis said: “We at Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust are delighted to play our part in delivering the business support and access to finance initiatives that is offered in the Coventry and Warwickshire region. It was a pleasure to join Dave on the podcast to talk about what we do as part of that.”

For more information on the support available for Warwickshire businesses visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/business-support