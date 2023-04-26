Parents and carers interested in Warwickshire grammar schools are invited to meet the school admissions team online

Parents and carers of Year 5 children who might be interested in applying for one of Warwickshire’s six grammar schools for a 2024 start are invited to join an online webinar on Tuesday 9 May.

The webinar is to give parents and carers an opportunity to understand more about the process of applying for a grammar school place in Warwickshire. This includes the need to register a child to sit the 11+ test, the arrangements for the tests themselves, and the deadlines for submitting their secondary school application. Last year, a similar webinar for parents and carers of grammar school applications attracted almost 800 registrations.

School is one of the most important parts of a child’s life and this event is designed to give parents and carers as much support as possible in applying for a grammar school place.

The webinar, called “Applying for a Warwickshire Grammar School Place” will be held on Tuesday 9 May at 7pm. Parents and carers will hear from the education team who manage the applications process, who will share advice and guidance as well as answer any questions. Places should be booked online at: https://bit.ly/40zCpsl

Any parents and carers not able to join on the evening will still be able to watch a recording of the event a few days later, when it will be available on Warwickshire County Council’s YouTube channel.

Warwickshire County Council’s Strategic Director for People, Nigel Minns said: “We’re delighted to offer another admissions webinar to support parents and carers in making the right decisions for their children. This is a great opportunity to hear directly from the admissions team and to get any questions answered about the 11+ test process or how to apply for a grammar school place”.

Parents and carers will be able to register their child for the 11+ test later in May, with a deadline of 30 June. For more information on this and how to apply for a grammar school place, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/grammar-schools-11-test