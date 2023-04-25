Attend check-ups to check in on your health

Warwickshire County Council is urging its residents to use Spring as an opportunity to think about new habits and inspire people to make some positive changes.

While thinking about health, simple things like attending vaccination appointments and regular check-ups are valuable tools to help understand health.

NHS cancer screening programmes can help to diagnose cancer or risk of cancer earlier and improve the likelihood of successful treatment. If eligible, residents are encouraged to make every effort to attend screening tests when invited. Screening tests can detect a problem early, before any symptoms might have manifested themselves and finding out about a problem early can mean that treatment is more effective.

Vaccination programmes help to protect against preventable diseases, providing additional protection to eligible people and to those around them by helping to stop diseases spreading to people who cannot have vaccines.

To help protect yourself and others, Warwickshire’s recommendations for residents include:

Check they’re up to date with immunisations.

Get their COVID booster jab, if they’re eligible. Or the first COVID vaccine if they haven’t had it yet.

Attend any screening or check-up appointments.

Check over any niggles or concerns with a health professional.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“Attending routine health appointments is a vital way to ensure you are taking the best care of your health, whether this is screening, vaccination appointments or talking to a health care professional about your concerns, looking after yourself and your health should be a priority and will help you lead the healthiest life possible.”

For more information about screening, visit screening and early diagnosis.

For more information about vaccinations, visit why vaccinate.