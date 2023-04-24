Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service urges people to stay safe around water with increasing temperatures expected

As the weather and temperatures begin to improve, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking residents to stay safe when spending time in and around water.

The call comes as part of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s ‘Be Water Aware’ campaign which runs from April 24 to April 30.

The campaign is warning people of the risk of accidentally drowning when in or around water. There were 277 deaths in the UK from accidental drowning in 2021 in inland and coastal locations. 40% of people who lost their lives had no intention of entering the water, with slips, trips and falls being the main cause of them entering the water.

Many others underestimate the risk of jumping into water where unseen hazards and cold water can endanger even the strongest swimmers.

Warwickshire has a wide variety of lakes, quarries and waterways, all of which carry hidden dangers. Even on a warm day the temperature in open water can remain very cold, causing cold water shock - a physical reaction which can make it difficult to control breathing, cause panic and make it difficult to swim.

If you do find yourself in difficulty in the water, WFRS is urging people not to panic and ‘Float To Live’. This means leaning back in the water and spreading your arms and legs to stay afloat, control your breathing, when the effects of cold water shock have passed call out for help or swim to safety.

If someone is in trouble in water, call 999 and ask for the fire service. It’s important you call for help rather than entering the water to attempt a rescue as this can often result in emergency services needing to find and rescue more people from the water.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service's Community Fire Prevention and Arson Manager, Moreno Francioso said: “We know that as temperatures start to rise, swimming in open water can be a real attraction, but the water is very deceiving and can often take you under, especially if you dive. Add cold water shock to the mix and you’ve got the potential for fatal consequences.

“Our advice to anyone considering going into the water is to simply not do it. However, we know that we know that people will still be tempted. So if you are out with friends and you do decide to swim don’t drink alcohol, as this will inhibit your ability and perception of risk and will leave you unable to deal with the shock of cold water.

“Even if you are a strong swimmer you are still liable to dangers such as cold water shock, which affects your ability to swim and can have severe effects on your body in a matter of minutes. The best way to stay safe is to avoid swimming in open water and ensure you only enter water where there is adequate supervision and rescue cover.

“If you see someone in trouble in water, don’t enter the water yourself. Call 999 and ask for the fire service. Remember, if you do fall in, don’t struggle, stay calm and simply float or gently tread water. Staying calm can be the difference between life and death.”

For more information on how to stay safe near water, visit: http://www.rospa.com/leisure-safety/water.