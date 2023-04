Avian Influenza/Bird Flu

Mandatory housing measures for poultry and captive birds, which were introduced across England and Wales to help stop the spread of bird flu have been lifted (unless in a Protection Zone).

The decision means that from 18 April, eggs laid by hens with access to outside range areas can return to being marketed as ‘Free-Range’ eggs.

However, scrupulous standards of biosecurity remain essential.

