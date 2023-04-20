Stratford shop loses its licence to sell alcohol

Hathaway Green Stores, a shop and off-licence on Alcester Road in Stratford-upon-Avon has lost its alcohol licence.

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service applied for a review of the licence after the shop’s owner, Mr Harvinder Singh Sohal, (Director of A & G Drinks Ltd, premises licence holder and designated premises supervisor) pleaded guilty to selling four cans of Thatchers Gold Cider to under 18-year-olds in December 2022 and was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,460. Mr Sohal had sold the young people the cider, despite them admitting to him that they were not 18.

This was the second time Mr Sohal had been caught selling alcohol to children. In 2019, Mr Sohal sold a bottle of WKD Blue to an under 18-year-old and received a Trading Standards caution and advice on ‘Challenge 25’, as well as other measures he could implement to help prevent alcohol sales to children.

In 2023, nicotine inhaling vapes, believed to be illegal, were also seized from the store.

Jonathon Toy, Service Manager Trading Standards and Community Safety said:

“If a shop loses its licence to sell alcohol, this can often be a massive hit to the profitability of the business, so it’s an enforcement measure we don’t choose to take lightly. However, businesses should understand that, as part of our commitment to keeping children safe and healthy, we take the illegal sale of alcohol to children very seriously and will take action to prevent this from happening in Warwickshire. “As well as operating age-restricted test purchase ‘mystery shopper’ exercises, the County Council also work with licensed businesses providing them with appropriate advice and guidance. When businesses continually fail to heed our advice, they are warned that other measures, including prosecutions and licence reviews will be considered. “I’d like to thank both Warwickshire Police and Stratford-upon-Avon District Council for their assistance and for supporting this review.”

On Monday 3 April 2023 the review, (relating to the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm) was heard before Cllr Shenton (Chairperson), Cllr Mills and Cllr Whalley-Hoggins.

Warwickshire Police and Stratford-upon-Avon District Council also supported the review.

Mr Duncan Craig, representing Mr Sohal accepted that the underage sale had happened and that it shouldn’t have, but stated that since March 2022 (when the sale that led to the prosecution was made) there had been no evidence of this pattern of behaviour continuing. Further, Mr Sohal had taken positive remedial steps to address the causes that gave rise to the review.

The panel considered that revocation of the Premises Licence, as opposed to a warning or suspension, was appropriate and proportionate on this occasion in order to promote the Licencing Objectives.

The shop owners have a 21-day period during which they can appeal the decision. In this time, they are still entitled to sell alcohol under the licence. If the decision is appealed, they are further permitted to sell alcohol until the court makes a final decision.

Report the sale of alcohol and other age-restricted products to children and young people under the age of 18 to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.