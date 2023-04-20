Make a stand for biodiversity: Take part in No Mow May 2023

Warwickshire gardeners are being asked to put away their mowers as part of No Mow May 2023.

Warwickshire gardeners are being encouraged by Warwickshire County Council to take part in the national No Mow May campaign, simply by putting away their mowers for the entire month. The initiative, which is run by the charity Plantlife, encourages people to let their lawns grow wild in the month of May to give smaller plants a chance to grow and support pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

Although April and May are traditionally the time when lawnmowers are released from sheds and garages, keeping it locked up for a little longer means long grass and wildflowers have longer to grow naturally. By doing this, lawns can provide a vital habitat for a range of insects, such as bees, butterflies, and moths. These pollinators play a crucial role in the ecosystem, helping to pollinate plants, fruits, and vegetables, and ensure that our environment is healthy and thriving.

The UK has lost nearly 97% of flower rich meadows since the 1970’s, but there are thousands of gardens in Warwickshire alone, and even the smallest grassy patch can make a difference.

Warwickshire County Council already follow the ethos of No Mow May throughout the year and only mow our roadside grass verges when absolutely necessary to keep those using the roads and pavements safe.

The majority of areas at Warwickshire Country Parks are also managed with a general “no-mow” approach. The parks, including Ryton Pools and Kingsbury Water Park, are shining examples of how well managed grasslands can impact positively on biodiversity. Most of their grasslands are left to grow through the year, with just one cut in the autumn to manage nutrient levels. Meanwhile, the path verges around the parks have just a mower-width taken off to make sure they don’t impact on visitor access, while the rest is left to grow naturally.

Rob Powell, Strategic Director for Resources at Warwickshire County Council, said: "No Mow May is a fantastic opportunity for residents across Warwickshire to help support our local wildlife. By allowing our lawns to grow wild for a few more days, we can create a vital habitat for pollinators and other insects and make a positive difference to the environment. And if you ever needed an excuse for not mowing the lawn, this is it!"

The campaign is part of a wider effort to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our environment and supporting biodiversity. Residents who leave their gardens to grow longer can also benefit from a beautiful and diverse lawn, with a variety of wildflowers and grasses adding colour and interest to their outdoor spaces.

Plantlife's research has shown that allowing the grass to grow for just one month can significantly increase the number of flowers in a lawn, providing valuable nectar and pollen for insects. The charity also recommends delaying the first cut until late summer or early autumn, to allow time for the flowers to set seed and continue to support wildlife.

For more information on No Mow May and how you can get involved, visit the Plantlife website at: https://plantlife.org.uk/campaigns/nomowmay/

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

